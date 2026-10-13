Strike on Kharkiv: Number of injured rises to 11

The number of people injured as a result of the massive enemy strike on Kharkiv on Monday evening, October 12, has risen to 11. The State Emergency Service reported this, UNN informs.

Details

For his part, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, уточнив that, according to preliminary information, the Russian army used 10 missiles of the "Banderol" type against the city's civilian infrastructure.

At this point, 8 injured people are known about, two of whom were hospitalized in serious condition: a 19-year-old man is in the burn intensive care unit, while another man is undergoing surgery. Three more people were hospitalized in moderate condition. Our medics are doing everything possible to help the injured - Syniehubov said.

He noted that:

in the Kholodnohirskyi district, a 4-story residential building was hit, with an entire entrance destroyed; damage to at least 10 private houses has also been reported;

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, the occupiers hit a 5-story residential building; a bank premises on the ground floor of the building and 6 cars caught fire, and the window glazing of three apartment buildings was damaged.

An emergency rescue operation is ongoing at the sites of the enemy strikes. People may be trapped under the rubble - the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration stated.

Reminder

The day before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderols," with one of the strikes hitting a residential building. As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, the destruction is very serious—the entire entrance collapsed.

Air Force: Russia attacked Kyiv with six ballistic missiles and Kharkiv with nine UAVs