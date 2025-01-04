Strike in Chernihiv: the number of wounded increased to six people

Due to a triple rocket attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, the number of wounded has increased to six people. This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus during a telethon, UNN reports .

"As of this morning, six wounded have already been recorded, five of them are lightly injured and have been provided with medical assistance. One is in the hospital in a moderate condition," said Chaus.

Addendum

One person has been reported dead due to the Russian strike on Chernihiv. The attack damaged residential buildings in the private sector.

It is known that associate professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka died .