Strike by KABs on Dnipropetrovsk region: a man died, houses and a kindergarten were damaged

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 21929 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 57329 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 35297 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 57512 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 62007 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 46050 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 150224 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111771 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 158527 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94307 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
62%
749mm
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 93709 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 33034 views

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

June 7, 10:57 AM • 17524 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 68025 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

06:07 PM • 13514 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 150225 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 144164 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 144687 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 188640 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 232247 views
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 68169 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 93855 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 158527 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 139893 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 180176 views
Strike by KABs on Dnipropetrovsk region: a man died, houses and a kindergarten were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The Russian attack with KABs led to the death of a local resident in the Mezhevskaya community of the Synelnykiv district. Five private houses and a kindergarten were damaged.

Strike by KABs on Dnipropetrovsk region: a man died, houses and a kindergarten were damaged

As a result of the Russian terrorists' strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man died. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the tragedy occurred in the Mezhyvska community of the Synelnykivskyi district.

There, a local resident died due to the attack of the Russians with KABs. Condolences to family and friends

- wrote Lysak.

He added that among the damages are 5 private houses and a kindergarten.

Let us remind

The night before, Dnipropetrovsk region experienced a combined attack. 6 missiles and 27 UAVs were shot down. Two women were injured in Dnipro, infrastructure, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. An enterprise and houses were damaged in Pavlograd.

A prosecutor's car was blown up in Dnipro: Russian agents who committed the terrorist attack have been detained07.06.25, 17:32 • 3702 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
