Strike by KABs on Dnipropetrovsk region: a man died, houses and a kindergarten were damaged

As a result of the Russian terrorists' strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man died. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the tragedy occurred in the Mezhyvska community of the Synelnykivskyi district.

There, a local resident died due to the attack of the Russians with KABs. Condolences to family and friends - wrote Lysak.

He added that among the damages are 5 private houses and a kindergarten.

Let us remind

The night before, Dnipropetrovsk region experienced a combined attack. 6 missiles and 27 UAVs were shot down. Two women were injured in Dnipro, infrastructure, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. An enterprise and houses were damaged in Pavlograd.

