Strengthening the air defense of Odesa region, the problems of temporarily displaced persons and investments: what Kiper agreed with the Vice President of the Bundestag

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with Vice President of the Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt, UNN reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening the air defense of Odesa region, the problems of temporarily displaced persons and investments.

"I briefed Ms. Katrin on the current security situation in Odesa region. I thanked her for her personal contribution to the allocation of German aid to Ukraine, in particular, weapons and air defense systems for Odesa region. Thank you for the special treatment of Odesa region and friendship," Kiper wrote.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and stated that the Greek side was ready to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.