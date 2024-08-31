Stoltenberg: Ukraine's offensive on Kursk is legal

Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk border region of Russia is legal and meets the right of Ukrainians to self-defense, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, Welt am Sonntag reports, according to UNN.

Details

- Ukraine has the right to defend itself. And according to international law, this right does not end at the border, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“Russian soldiers, tanks and bases are legitimate targets under international law,” he adds.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO was not informed of Ukraine's plans in advance.

