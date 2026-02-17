Stepan Giga's children and famous Ukrainian stars will perform at his memorial concert

A concert dedicated to the memory of the outstanding Ukrainian singer and People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa, who passed away on December 12, 2025, will be held in Kyiv on March 28. It is known that famous domestic artists will take part in the event. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the celebrity's children.

Details

His children, Stepan Higa Jr. and Kvitislava Higa, published their address on the deceased artist's Instagram page. They addressed their subscribers and said that almost 50 artists would take part in the concert dedicated to the memory of their legendary father.

It is known that the song event will take place in the "Palace of Sports" - one of the largest concert arenas in the country.

Among the participants of the event are the artist's children, as well as celebrities such as: FIЇNKA, alyona alyona, Natalia Buchynska, Olya Tsybulska, Zlata Ognevich, Olena Topolya, Helia Zozulya, Viktor Bronyuk, Volkanov, Roman Sporpion, Dima Prokopov, Artem Pyvovarov and the bands "Lisapetny Batalyon", "Zorepad", TVORCHI.

It will be an evening where every note will sound with love, and every song will be like an embrace that will reunite us with the dearest - it is said on Higa's page.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Khrystyna Soloviy will not take part in the concert in memory of Stepan Higa, as she learned about her invitation only after the list of participants was announced.