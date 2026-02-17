Stepan Giga's children and famous Ukrainian stars will perform at his memorial concert

$43.170.07
02:26 PM • 2774 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 10043 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 13263 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 14344 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
09:48 AM • 17028 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
February 17, 08:25 AM • 23613 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33299 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44411 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52480 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38893 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Popular news
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 21534 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 23405 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 19071 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff11:03 AM • 9492 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 10949 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 19276 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 38347 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 47919 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 68415 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 11:42 AM • 72909 views
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 11116 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 8004 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 24415 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 22109 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 25113 views
Stepan Giga's children and famous Ukrainian stars will perform at his memorial concert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

On March 28, a memorial concert for People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Giga, who passed away on December 12, 2025, will be held in Kyiv. Almost 50 Ukrainian artists will take part in the event, including FIЇNKA, alyona alyona, Natalia Buchynska, Olya Tsybulska, and others.

Stepan Giga's children and famous Ukrainian stars will perform at his memorial concert

A concert dedicated to the memory of the outstanding Ukrainian singer and People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa, who passed away on December 12, 2025, will be held in Kyiv on March 28. It is known that famous domestic artists will take part in the event. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the celebrity's children.

Details

His children, Stepan Higa Jr. and Kvitislava Higa, published their address on the deceased artist's Instagram page. They addressed their subscribers and said that almost 50 artists would take part in the concert dedicated to the memory of their legendary father.

It is known that the song event will take place in the "Palace of Sports" - one of the largest concert arenas in the country.

Among the participants of the event are the artist's children, as well as celebrities such as: FIЇNKA, alyona alyona, Natalia Buchynska, Olya Tsybulska, Zlata Ognevich, Olena Topolya, Helia Zozulya, Viktor Bronyuk, Volkanov, Roman Sporpion, Dima Prokopov, Artem Pyvovarov and the bands "Lisapetny Batalyon", "Zorepad", TVORCHI.

It will be an evening where every note will sound with love, and every song will be like an embrace that will reunite us with the dearest 

- it is said on Higa's page.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Khrystyna Soloviy will not take part in the concert in memory of Stepan Higa, as she learned about her invitation only after the list of participants was announced.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCultureEvents