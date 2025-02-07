Stefanishyna: Ukraine is preparing for a dialogue with the US on frozen Russian assets

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8155 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122503 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116900 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105868 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102250 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122503 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152116 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111179 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138253 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140028 views
Stefanishyna: Ukraine is preparing for a dialogue with the US on frozen Russian assets

Stefanishyna: Ukraine is preparing for a dialogue with the US on frozen Russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24541 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine continues to work on the recovery of assets of sanctioned persons in Ukraine and abroad. The new US administration is interested in the issue of frozen assets, and a dialog is expected to begin.

Ukraine continues to work on the recovery of assets of sanctioned persons, including those abroad. The Ministry of Justice says that the issue of frozen assets remains relevant for the new US administration. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Formation of a Transformational Agenda", UNN correspondent reports.

The Ministry of Justice is also responsible for the implementation of sanctions and penalties. We recover assets of sanctioned persons in Ukraine. We also have sufficient information about the assets of both former oligarchs and sanctioned persons abroad

- Stefanishyna said.

She believes that the issue of frozen assets is also a subject of interest to the new US administration.

I think it is too early to make any alarming statements. I am sure that after the new administration is formed, it will be possible to discuss issues that are important. As far as I understand, the issue of frozen assets is also a matter of interest to the new US administration. Therefore, I expect that as soon as the relevant persons are appointed, we will start a dialog

- Stefanishyna said.

The US Department of Justice under the leadership of the Donald Trump administration decided to terminate the initiative aimed at fighting Russian oligarchs, which was launched after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the terrorist state. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

PoliticsNews of the World

