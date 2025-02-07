Stefanishyna: Ukraine is preparing for a dialogue with the US on frozen Russian assets

Ukraine continues to work on the recovery of assets of sanctioned persons, including those abroad. The Ministry of Justice says that the issue of frozen assets remains relevant for the new US administration. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Formation of a Transformational Agenda", UNN correspondent reports.

The Ministry of Justice is also responsible for the implementation of sanctions and penalties. We recover assets of sanctioned persons in Ukraine. We also have sufficient information about the assets of both former oligarchs and sanctioned persons abroad - Stefanishyna said.

She believes that the issue of frozen assets is also a subject of interest to the new US administration.

I think it is too early to make any alarming statements. I am sure that after the new administration is formed, it will be possible to discuss issues that are important. As far as I understand, the issue of frozen assets is also a matter of interest to the new US administration. Therefore, I expect that as soon as the relevant persons are appointed, we will start a dialog - Stefanishyna said.

The US Department of Justice under the leadership of the Donald Trump administration decided to terminate the initiative aimed at fighting Russian oligarchs, which was launched after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the terrorist state.