Stefanishyna explained why it is important for Ukraine to have the EU at the table to end the war

Stefanishyna explained why it is important for Ukraine to have the EU at the table to end the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20625 views

The Vice Prime Minister explained why the EU should be a party to negotiations to end the war with Russia. According to her, Ukraine's membership in the EU is already a fait accompli, and the Union is a key geopolitical player.

The European Union has the right to participate in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, as Ukraine's membership in the EU is already a done deal. In addition, the EU is a key geopolitical player that has the right to have its own position in this process.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, answering a question about the role of the EU in the negotiations, UNN reports .

Because Ukraine's membership in the European Union is not an idea, not a dream, not a slogan. It is a decision that has already been made, and, accordingly, it is also a guarantee of security

- she emphasized.

According to Stefanishyna, the EU is one of the key geopolitical players, so it has the right to its own position and a place at the negotiating table.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that any negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine should include Ukraine itself and Europe, of which it is a part.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that excluding Ukraine from the talks between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine would be “very dangerous.” 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising