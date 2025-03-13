Stefanchuk: the decision in France will contribute to the support of Ukraine and further steps in confiscating Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
The adoption of the resolution in France is an important signal of solidarity. This will help confiscate more than 200 billion euros of Russian assets and strengthen sanctions against Russia.
The resolution on strengthening support for Ukraine, recently adopted by a majority of votes in the French parliament, will contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine at the EU level and further consideration of the status of the Russian Federation.
UNN reports with reference to the official page of Ruslan Stefanchuk.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated that the adoption by the deputies of the National Assembly of the resolution "On strengthening support for Ukraine" is "an important signal of political solidarity and strategic partnership between Ukraine and France".
Here is what Stefanchuk noted in his post on the X network page.
288 votes "for" with 54 "against" is a clear confirmation that France supports Ukraine in the fight for freedom and security of all of Europe. Key provisions of the resolution:
- condemnation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine;
- a call for the confiscation of over 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets and their allocation to help Ukraine;
- strengthening sanctions against Russia and reducing Europe's energy dependence on Russian resources;
- support for the idea of European defense, independent of the United States.
The resolution opens the possibility for further steps:
discussion of specific mechanisms for confiscating Russian assets;
strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine at the EU level;
consideration of the issue of recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism in the French parliament.
