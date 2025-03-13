Stefanchuk: the decision in France will contribute to the support of Ukraine and further steps in confiscating Russian assets

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17565 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108791 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169918 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107034 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173718 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144990 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124891 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108164 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
70%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86583 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11538 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24351 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12205 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21227 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17565 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108791 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160426 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21237 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24360 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38736 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47337 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135900 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Stefanchuk: the decision in France will contribute to the support of Ukraine and further steps in confiscating Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15674 views

The adoption of the resolution in France is an important signal of solidarity. This will help confiscate more than 200 billion euros of Russian assets and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Stefanchuk: the decision in France will contribute to the support of Ukraine and further steps in confiscating Russian assets

The resolution on strengthening support for Ukraine, recently adopted by a majority of votes in the French parliament, will contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine at the EU level and further consideration of the status of the Russian Federation.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated that the adoption by the deputies of the National Assembly of the resolution "On strengthening support for Ukraine" is "an important signal of political solidarity and strategic partnership between Ukraine and France".

Here is what Stefanchuk noted in his post on the X network page.

288 votes "for" with 54 "against" is a clear confirmation that France supports Ukraine in the fight for freedom and security of all of Europe. Key provisions of the resolution:

  • condemnation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine;
    • a call for the confiscation of over 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets and their allocation to help Ukraine;
      • strengthening sanctions against Russia and reducing Europe's energy dependence on Russian resources;
        • support for the idea of European defense, independent of the United States.

          The resolution opens the possibility for further steps:

          discussion of specific mechanisms for confiscating Russian assets;

          strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine at the EU level;

          consideration of the issue of recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism in the French parliament.

          UNN reported that French deputies adopted a resolution on strengthening support for Ukraine, in particular, the text on the arrest of Russian assets was adopted by 288 votes against 54.

          US sanctions against Russian tankers are weakening: oil exports are rising and more and more vessels are leaving ports - Bloomberg11.03.25, 18:04 • 28283 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

