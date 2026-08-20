Stefanchuk announced a meeting of the conciliatory council with Prime Minister Koretskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a planned meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's conciliatory council with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi. Before that, the NBU governor spoke.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Thursday a meeting of the parliament's Conciliation Council with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, as he said during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
Together with the members of the Conciliation Council, we have a meeting scheduled with the Prime Minister of Ukraine
Before that, members of parliament, as well as NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi, spoke in parliament.
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