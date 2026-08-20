Stefanchuk announced a meeting of the conciliatory council with Prime Minister Koretskyi

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Thursday a meeting of the parliament's Conciliation Council with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, as he said during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Together with the members of the Conciliation Council, we have a meeting scheduled with the Prime Minister of Ukraine - Stefanchuk said.

Before that, members of parliament, as well as NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi, spoke in parliament.

The NBU is terminating the powers of the chair of Sense Bank's supervisory board — Pyshnyi