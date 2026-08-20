The NBU is terminating the powers of the chair of Sense Bank's supervisory board — Pyshnyi

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi clarified that the decision regarding the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank, Mykola Hladishenko, provides specifically for the termination of his powers, not his suspension. He announced this during a session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This came amid the recent “Forest Gump” special operation conducted by the NABU and SAPO, reports UNN.

Details

The National Bank’s Committee on Banking Supervision adopted a decision finding that Sense Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Mykola Hladishenko does not meet the independence requirements. This means that Mykola Hladishenko cannot be a member of the Supervisory Board, and his powers must be terminated. This concerns termination, not suspension - Andriy Pyshnyi stated.

According to the official, the National Bank issued a demand to the shareholder, represented by the government, to immediately terminate Mykola Hladishenko’s powers and elect a new member of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, Andriy Pyshnyi recalled that after the “Mindich tapes” were made public in May 2026, the NBU initiated a review of Hladishenko’s compliance with the independence criteria established by law and opened the relevant administrative proceedings.

Let us recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video containing fuller audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation code-named “Forest Gump” to expose a criminal organization. Those involved in the case include current and former members of parliament and senior officials of the Office of the President.