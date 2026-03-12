Starting in September, students of private universities will receive scholarships: who and how much

Starting from September 1, 2026, students of higher education institutions, regardless of ownership, will receive scholarships in the amount of 4,000 hryvnias. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Scholarships will now be received by students of higher education institutions regardless of their form of ownership. In response to student requests, the government has regulated the payment procedure for students of private higher education institutions who also study at the expense of state orders. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, from September 1, they will be awarded academic scholarships of at least 4,000 hryvnias. This year, the minimum scholarship will double compared to 2025.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the budgetary allocations of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2026. This decision is an example of interaction where youth proposals influence state policy and become real government decisions. It is important for us that young people have opportunities and decent living and development conditions in Ukraine. - Svyrydenko added.

