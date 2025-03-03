Starmer: we must not pander to Putin
Kyiv • UNN
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged support for Zelensky instead of yielding to Putin. He emphasized that Putin cannot be trusted, and security guarantees must be part of any peace agreement.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, stated that everyone should support the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and not follow the lead of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.
"Russia is the aggressor. Zelensky is the commander-in-chief of the country that was invaded. And we all must support him, not pander to Putin," Starmer stated during parliamentary debates in the United Kingdom.
He was responding to questions from Nigel Farage, a right-wing Member of Parliament who is a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Although Starmer did not directly criticize Trump for his attitude towards Zelensky during the Ukrainian leader's visit to the White House, he has repeatedly warned that Putin cannot be trusted.
"We know that (Putin) is not a man who keeps his word," the Prime Minister said, adding that for this reason, security guarantees must be part of any peace agreement.
Reminder
Starmer believes that the USA is an important and reliable ally. He emphasized that Britain, France, and other allies will cooperate with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. He also stated that Starmer said that a peace agreement for Ukraine must necessarily include Russia, but this does not mean that it should dictate the terms of security.