Starmer reveals four steps to lasting peace in Ukraine: what the prime minister proposed
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented four key steps to achieve a sustainable peace in Ukraine. The plan includes military assistance, guarantees of sovereignty, strengthening of defense, and the creation of a coalition to defend the agreement.
Ukraine needs a sustainable peace, not an agreement based on the Minsk agreements, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. He emphasized that the leaders agreed to continue sanctions pressure on Russia.
Starmer said this during a press conference following the meeting of world leaders, reports UNN.
“Because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot accept a weak agreement like Minsk, which Russia can easily violate. Instead, any agreement must be backed by force. Each country has to contribute in the best way it can, providing different capabilities, but all take responsibility to act by strengthening their share. So we have agreed today on important steps. First, we will continue military assistance and increase economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine. Second, we agreed that a lasting peace must guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and security, and Ukraine must be at the table. Third, in the event of a peace agreement, we will strengthen defense capabilities,” Starmer said.
He noted that the fourth step will be to create a “coalition of the willing” that will defend the agreement in Ukraine and guarantee peace.
