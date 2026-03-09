$43.810.0050.900.00
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 22272 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 47135 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 30419 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 29752 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 26758 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 37326 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79827 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44192 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 44389 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Starmer held talks with Trump after the US President's statement about Britain being "unnecessary"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The British Prime Minister discussed military cooperation and the use of airbases with the US President. Earlier, Trump refused London's help in the war with Iran.

Starmer held talks with Trump after the US President's statement about Britain being "unnecessary"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon after criticism from the White House chief, who on Saturday told Britain that he no longer needed it in the war with Iran. The conversation was reported by The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, according to a spokesman for the British government, the leaders "began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and military cooperation between the UK and the US through the use of Royal Air Force bases in support of the collective self-defense of partners in the region."

The conversation took place after warnings that Starmer's initial refusal to allow American military aircraft to use British airbases had "destroyed" the special relationship between the two countries.

- the publication writes.

Context

US President Donald Trump called inappropriate Britain's offer to send aircraft carriers to the Middle East after the US "victory."

Britain prepares aircraft carrier for possible deployment to Middle East - Sky News07.03.26, 17:46 • 6296 views

