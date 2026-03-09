Starmer held talks with Trump after the US President's statement about Britain being "unnecessary"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon after criticism from the White House chief, who on Saturday told Britain that he no longer needed it in the war with Iran. The conversation was reported by The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, according to a spokesman for the British government, the leaders "began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and military cooperation between the UK and the US through the use of Royal Air Force bases in support of the collective self-defense of partners in the region."

The conversation took place after warnings that Starmer's initial refusal to allow American military aircraft to use British airbases had "destroyed" the special relationship between the two countries. - the publication writes.

Context

US President Donald Trump called inappropriate Britain's offer to send aircraft carriers to the Middle East after the US "victory."

