Starmer confirms death of British serviceman in Ukraine: details revealed

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the death of a British armed forces serviceman in Ukraine, and also noted that the accident occurred far from the front line, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to the publication, the British armed forces serviceman who died yesterday in Ukraine is 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley.

A statement from the Ministry of Defense reads: "It is with regret that we confirm that the British armed forces serviceman who died yesterday in Ukraine is Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment. Our thoughts are with Lance Corporal Hooley's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

He became the first confirmed British armed forces serviceman to die in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his "deepest condolences" to the family of the deceased.

"Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident far from the front line while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defense system." His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honor and dignity around the world for freedom and democracy, including as part of a small British contingent in Ukraine. Mr. Speaker, I am putting his name on the record today to express our gratitude and respect and to confirm that his service will never be forgotten," Starmer said.

