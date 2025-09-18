Starmer and Trump discussed how to increase pressure on Putin

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he discussed with US President Donald Trump how they can support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal, UNN reports.

Today we discussed how we can build up our defense, support Ukraine, and increase pressure on Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal that will have a long-term effect. Mr. President, we will work and stand together for security and peace. - Starmer stated.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to have a very specific discussion with United States President Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine wants a document supported by America and all European partners.