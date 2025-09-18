$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 11520 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 20031 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 14361 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 14182 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23406 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14660 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43547 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43173 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33141 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Starmer and Trump discussed how to increase pressure on Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump discussed increasing pressure on Putin for a peace deal. They also discussed boosting defense and supporting Ukraine.

Starmer and Trump discussed how to increase pressure on Putin

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he discussed with US President Donald Trump how they can support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal, UNN reports.

Today we discussed how we can build up our defense, support Ukraine, and increase pressure on Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal that will have a long-term effect. Mr. President, we will work and stand together for security and peace.

- Starmer stated.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to have a very specific discussion with United States President Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine wants a document supported by America and all European partners.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump