Starliner spacecraft successfully returned to Earth without crew

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199217 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153961 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153110 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198783 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187442 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72497 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42527 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 53280 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 81977 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 60110 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187437 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202323 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14582 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150076 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149311 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144296 views
Starliner spacecraft successfully returned to Earth without crew

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19494 views

The Starliner spacecraft landed safely in New Mexico after 3 months of testing on the ISS. NASA and Boeing received valuable data for future manned missions, despite returning without a crew.

The Starliner spacecraft without a crew safely landed in New Mexico in the United States after 3 months of testing on the ISS, NASA reported on September 7, UNN writes.

NASA and Boeing have safely returned the crewless Starliner spacecraft, which landed at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, USA, at 22:01 on September 6 local time, completing three months of flight testing on the International Space Station

- reported NASA.

"I am extremely proud of the work our collective team has done during all of these flight tests, and we are delighted to see the safe return of Starliner. Despite the fact that it was necessary to return the spacecraft without a crew, NASA and Boeing learned an incredible amount about Starliner under the most extreme conditions. NASA looks forward to continuing to work with the Boeing team to continue to certify the Starliner for crew rotation missions on the Space Station," said Ken Bowersox, assistant administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC.

The June 5 flight was the first with astronauts aboard the Starliner. It was actually the spacecraft's third orbital flight and its second return from the orbiting laboratory. The Starliner will now be sent to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for inspection and processing, NASA said in .

After the return of the Starliner, the agency will review all mission-related data, as indicated.

"We are delighted that Starliner has returned home safely. This was an important test flight for NASA that prepared us for future missions in the Starliner system," said Steve Stich, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager. - "A lot of valuable knowledge was gained that will ensure our long-term success. I want to recognize the entire team for their hard work and dedication over the past three months.

Addendum

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched on June 5 aboard a Starliner for a Boeing test flight with the agency's crew from the Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral in Florida. On June 6, as the Starliner approached the space station, NASA and Boeing discovered a helium leak and encountered problems with the spacecraft's response control engines. After weeks of space and ground tests, technical meetings to share best practices, and agency inspections, NASA decided to prioritize safety and return the Starliner without a crew. Wilmore and Williams will continue their work aboard the station as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew, returning in February 2025 on a SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies

