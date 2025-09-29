Stand-up Rooster, Vlad Kuran, and "Nasha Ryaba": MHP Reveals Secrets of Brand's New Advertising Campaign

The "Nasha Ryaba" brand has introduced a new line of premium-quality sausages and frankfurters with 100% chicken content from its own production. Simultaneously, MHP company launched a large-scale advertising campaign, the central character of which is an animated stand-up rooster. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

The main character of the commercial addresses viewers with jokes and irony, and also raises the traditional question: "Who else but us should answer the question 'what came first': the chicken or the egg?". The character was voiced by the famous Ukrainian comedian Vlad Kuran ("Veterans of Space Forces").

Vlad Kuran

"The most fun part for me was becoming the voice of an animal, because I always wanted to voice a cartoon. And here it's a chicken. I really liked it!" he noted.

According to the brand's creative team, no casting was held, as Kuran was the first to come to mind when the character's image was drawn.

"The character even received the nickname 'Kurkan' from the creators - just as smart, sincere, ironic, and loves to eat," explained "Nasha Ryaba."

The advertising video is animated. The company notes that this is an unusual step for the brand, but a logical one, as the new product line meets modern trends and communicates with consumers "in the same language."

The campaign covers television, digital channels, and collaborations with influencers. It is designed to convey the message to both the older generation of consumers, who well remember the first "Nasha Ryaba" advertisements, and to the younger audience, who expect a modern approach and creativity.

"The new advertising work is a somewhat unusual format for the brand. However, it is logical - a novelty that meets the demands of the modern consumer, speaks to them in the same language, using an understandable trendy cultural code," the company explained.

New "Nasha Ryaba" frankfurters and sausages are already available for sale throughout Ukraine.