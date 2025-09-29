$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1262 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11360 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10606 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17470 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13463 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18785 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11988 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27772 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48472 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70003 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Stand-up Rooster, Vlad Kuran, and "Nasha Ryaba": MHP Reveals Secrets of Brand's New Advertising Campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The "Nasha Ryaba" brand has launched a new line of premium-quality sausages and frankfurters made from 100% own-produced chicken. MHP company has launched a large-scale advertising campaign featuring an animated stand-up rooster, voiced by Ukrainian comedian Vlad Kuran.

Stand-up Rooster, Vlad Kuran, and "Nasha Ryaba": MHP Reveals Secrets of Brand's New Advertising Campaign

The "Nasha Ryaba" brand has introduced a new line of premium-quality sausages and frankfurters with 100% chicken content from its own production. Simultaneously, MHP company launched a large-scale advertising campaign, the central character of which is an animated stand-up rooster. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

The main character of the commercial addresses viewers with jokes and irony, and also raises the traditional question: "Who else but us should answer the question 'what came first': the chicken or the egg?". The character was voiced by the famous Ukrainian comedian Vlad Kuran ("Veterans of Space Forces").

Vlad Kuran
Vlad Kuran

"The most fun part for me was becoming the voice of an animal, because I always wanted to voice a cartoon. And here it's a chicken. I really liked it!" he noted.

According to the brand's creative team, no casting was held, as Kuran was the first to come to mind when the character's image was drawn.

"The character even received the nickname 'Kurkan' from the creators - just as smart, sincere, ironic, and loves to eat," explained "Nasha Ryaba."

The advertising video is animated. The company notes that this is an unusual step for the brand, but a logical one, as the new product line meets modern trends and communicates with consumers "in the same language."

The campaign covers television, digital channels, and collaborations with influencers. It is designed to convey the message to both the older generation of consumers, who well remember the first "Nasha Ryaba" advertisements, and to the younger audience, who expect a modern approach and creativity.

"The new advertising work is a somewhat unusual format for the brand. However, it is logical - a novelty that meets the demands of the modern consumer, speaks to them in the same language, using an understandable trendy cultural code," the company explained.

New "Nasha Ryaba" frankfurters and sausages are already available for sale throughout Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine