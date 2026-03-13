S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 nominated for prestigious BAFTA Games Awards 2026

The Ukrainian video game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been nominated for one of the most prestigious awards, the BAFTA Games Awards 2026. This was reported by the game's developers, according to UNN.

Details

"We are incredibly excited to announce that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been nominated for BAFTAGames in the Game Beyond Entertainment 2026 category. Thank you all for your support," wrote the developers of the Ukrainian game.

It is noted that the results will be announced in April.

Addition

The BAFTA Games Awards is an annual ceremony hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which celebrates the best video games, studios, and industry achievements of the previous year. Awards are presented in various categories, including Best Game of the Year, Design, Narrative, and Technical Achievement.

The BAFTA award is considered one of the most prestigious in the global gaming industry. The Ukrainian game has been nominated in the "Games are more than entertainment" category.

It should be noted that on November 20, 2024, the cult game from the Ukrainian developer GSC Game World S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released. The project is the fourth installment of the cult S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series.

The game's events unfold in the post-apocalyptic exclusion zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. According to the plot, in addition to the 1986 disaster, another large-scale accident occurred in 2006, which fundamentally changed the physical, chemical, and biological processes in this territory. As a result, numerous anomalies, artifacts, and creatures appeared in the zone.

The game received high ratings from gamers, despite initial technical issues. Metacritic rated the game 74/100 for PC and 81/100 for Xbox, while Russians are outraged by the lack of Russian voice acting.

Last July, it was officially announced that the game would be released on PlayStation 5.

Also, last November, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation added the Ukrainian company GSC Game World to the register of "undesirable organizations." It is accused of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "forming an image of Russia as an aggressor state," particularly through the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

It is also worth noting that Valve founder and Steam creator, where the Russian game dedicated to the "heroes" of Hostomel is planned to be released, Gabe Newell said that he had already played the game three times and planned to do it a fourth time.

