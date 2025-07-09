S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl officially announced for PlayStation 5 9 July 2025
The iconic game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been officially announced for PlayStation 5. Previously, the developers stated there were no plans for a PS5 release, focusing on PC and Xbox.
The perimeter expands — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been officially announced for PlayStation 5. Add the game to your wishlist and follow the signals from the Zone
Although earlier GSC Game World stated that it did not plan to release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on PS5, focusing only on PC and Xbox versions. The game very quickly became commercially successful, selling over a million copies in the first 48 hours.
The Ukrainian computer game "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl", created by GSC Game World studio, has become one of the most popular in the world.