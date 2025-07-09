S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl officially announced for PlayStation 5 9 July 2025

The iconic game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been officially announced for PlayStation 5, UNN reports with reference to the official Х account of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game franchise.

The perimeter expands — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been officially announced for PlayStation 5. Add the game to your wishlist and follow the signals from the Zone - the message says.

Although earlier GSC Game World stated that it did not plan to release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on PS5, focusing only on PC and Xbox versions. The game very quickly became commercially successful, selling over a million copies in the first 48 hours.

The Ukrainian computer game "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl", created by GSC Game World studio, has become one of the most popular in the world.