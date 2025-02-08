Stabilization of the system continues, electricity should be saved during peak hours - Ministry of Energy

Power engineers continue to stabilize the system after enemy shelling, there is a need to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak hours, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"Power engineers are taking the necessary measures to stabilize the power system after the shelling of energy infrastructure. Restoration works at the damaged power facilities continue," the statement said.

We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system - the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Over the past day, power companies have reportedly restored power to 16,616 consumers who were cut off as a result of the fighting.

The situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.14 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.