Stabbed a woman to death with a knife while she was sleeping: a man was sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing an acquaintance in the temple while she was sleeping. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the principled position of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the court announced a guilty verdict to a 35-year-old man for the premeditated murder and robbery of his acquaintance (clause 6, part 2 of Article 115, part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man was sentenced to the most severe punishment - life imprisonment - the message says.

The prosecutor proved in court that the accused did not have a stable income and job, so he lived mainly on odd jobs, which he looked for in Kyiv. While working as a security guard in a shopping center, he met a 34-year-old woman, with whom he later began to live periodically. The victim held a senior position and had sufficient income. In this regard, at some point, the admirer decided to rob her.

On the day of the murder, in September 2023, the attacker arrived at his acquaintance's house, who lived with her 13-year-old daughter, and spent the night in her apartment. When everyone went to bed, the man stabbed the woman in the temple, causing her death. After that, the man took the gold jewelry, mobile phones of the murdered woman and her daughter, other valuables, locked the apartment and fled, taking with him all the keys to the apartment.

In the morning, the child found the body of the murdered mother. Since the girl did not find the phones and keys to the apartment, she ran out onto the balcony and began to scream, begging for help - the prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that the accused did not admit his guilt in court. Based on the irrefutable evidence provided by the prosecutor and taking into account the principled position on punishment, the attacker was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The prosecutor's office also reported that the accused had already served a sentence for premeditated murder, which he committed at the age of 15. Then the attacker was behind bars for 13 years.

Addition

