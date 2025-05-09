$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1028 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5440 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5950 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33856 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36679 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33087 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44346 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68608 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98906 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150098 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Stabbed a woman to death with a knife while she was sleeping: a man was sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

A man, previously convicted of murder, killed an acquaintance while she was sleeping in order to rob her. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, he did not admit his guilt.

Stabbed a woman to death with a knife while she was sleeping: a man was sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing an acquaintance in the temple while she was sleeping. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the principled position of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the court announced a guilty verdict to a 35-year-old man for the premeditated murder and robbery of his acquaintance (clause 6, part 2 of Article 115, part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man was sentenced to the most severe punishment - life imprisonment

- the message says.

The prosecutor proved in court that the accused did not have a stable income and job, so he lived mainly on odd jobs, which he looked for in Kyiv. While working as a security guard in a shopping center, he met a 34-year-old woman, with whom he later began to live periodically. The victim held a senior position and had sufficient income. In this regard, at some point, the admirer decided to rob her.

On the day of the murder, in September 2023, the attacker arrived at his acquaintance's house, who lived with her 13-year-old daughter, and spent the night in her apartment. When everyone went to bed, the man stabbed the woman in the temple, causing her death. After that, the man took the gold jewelry, mobile phones of the murdered woman and her daughter, other valuables, locked the apartment and fled, taking with him all the keys to the apartment.

In the morning, the child found the body of the murdered mother. Since the girl did not find the phones and keys to the apartment, she ran out onto the balcony and began to scream, begging for help

- the prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that the accused did not admit his guilt in court. Based on the irrefutable evidence provided by the prosecutor and taking into account the principled position on punishment, the attacker was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The prosecutor's office also reported that the accused had already served a sentence for premeditated murder, which he committed at the age of 15. Then the attacker was behind bars for 13 years.

Addition

In Zhytomyr, an 11-year-old girl accidentally received a knife wound in the leg during a quarrel with a 12-year-old boy. The girl's parents refused to contact the police.

UNN also reported that in Prykarpattia, three minors are incriminated with premeditated murder of a 19-year-old boy who was found with stab wounds. A preventive measure in the form of detention has already been chosen for two suspects.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

