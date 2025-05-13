SOF destroyed Russian Buk-M3 SAM system worth $45 million with strike drones

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system with the help of strike drones. The video is published on the SSO pages in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

Buk-M3 is one of the key means of air defense of the Russians, which they use to destroy targets in the air, on the ground and on the water. The estimated cost of this complex is 45 million dollars: SSO operators discovered it and destroyed it completely along with the ammunition.

In addition to the Buk-M3 complex, Ukrainian special forces discovered and destroyed the Uragan-1 MLRS.

Recall

Ukrainian defenders conducted special reconnaissance behind the line of combat contact, where the movement of enemy assault troops was detected. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made fire contact, a quick battle led to the destruction of the enemy group.

Also, units of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took 14 Russian soldiers prisoner, including three officers, on the territory of the Kursk region. During the operations, about 30 enemy servicemen were killed.