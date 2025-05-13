$41.540.01
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors
EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SOF destroyed Russian Buk-M3 SAM system worth $45 million with strike drones

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian SOF destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system worth $45 million using drones. The Uragan-1 MLRS was also destroyed.

SOF destroyed Russian Buk-M3 SAM system worth $45 million with strike drones

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system with the help of strike drones. The video is published on the SSO pages in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

Buk-M3 is one of the key means of air defense of the Russians, which they use to destroy targets in the air, on the ground and on the water. The estimated cost of this complex is 45 million dollars: SSO operators discovered it and destroyed it completely along with the ammunition.

In addition to the Buk-M3 complex, Ukrainian special forces discovered and destroyed the Uragan-1 MLRS.

Recall

Ukrainian defenders conducted special reconnaissance behind the line of combat contact, where the movement of enemy assault troops was detected. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made fire contact, a quick battle led to the destruction of the enemy group.

Also, units of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took 14 Russian soldiers prisoner, including three officers, on the territory of the Kursk region. During the operations, about 30 enemy servicemen were killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
BM-27 Uragan
Buk air defense system
Ukraine
