Sprint legend Johnson intends to carry out a revolution in athletics by organizing the "Grand Slam Track"
Athletics stars will gather for the Grand Slam Track series of competitions. The total prize fund will be 12.9 million dollars, events will be broadcast in 189 countries.
From April 4 to 6, 2025, the world's fastest athletes will take part in the first Grand Slam Track event.
This coming Friday, the world of athletics will be "watching" Jamaica. The capital of the country, Kingston, will host the premiere of the new Grand Slam Track series, which is set to revolutionize the sport. At least that's what American sprint legend, four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson wants.
The famous athlete is convinced that the series of four competitions in Kingston will attract attention to athletics. Because after the end of the Olympics and the World Cup, the focus on this discipline among observers active in sports most often disappears.
Johnson's plan should work. It is already known that stars such as Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levron and Fred Kerley, who also compete for titles and medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games, have confirmed their participation in the series of competitions. Kingston, the cultural and sports center of Jamaica, will host the first of four Grand Slam Track events this season, attracting an exceptional number of Olympians and world champions.
But athletics stars, according to the competition plan, should also visit Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. In general, the "Grand Slam Track" tournament consists of four meetings with "completely new competition formats" and a total prize pool of 12.9 million US dollars. The events will be broadcast in 189 countries.
