Spring 2025 was one of the warmest in Kyiv since 1881

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

The average air temperature in Kyiv in spring was 10.7°C, which is 1.3°C above normal. March was the warmest in the history of observations, with 17 records set.

Spring 2025 was one of the warmest in Kyiv since 1881

The average air temperature for the calendar spring in the capital was 10.7°C, which is 1.3°C higher than the climatic norm. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Boris Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory.

Details

According to observations of the united hydrometeorological station, spring 2025 took the tenth position in the list of the warmest since 1881 in Kyiv.

Spring months, except for May, were warmer than normal, and the largest deviation was observed in March – +4.9°C

– the observatory reported on its Facebook page.

During the three spring months, 17 temperature records were recorded in Kyiv, 15 of which occurred in March. It became the warmest in the meteorological history of the capital.

Additionally

The coldest day of spring was March 18, when the temperature dropped to -4.3°C, and the highest mark was recorded on April 23 and 24 – +27.4°C. The amount of precipitation during this period was 147 mm, which is 101% of the climatic norm.

Reference

The Boris Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory is a research institution that has been conducting continuous meteorological observations in Kyiv since 1881.

Read also

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 202516.04.25, 13:31 • 158885 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyKyivWeather and environment
Kyiv
