Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 704 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 9008 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20985 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34274 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52963 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71773 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103344 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100556 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114612 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121253 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Sport that unites: Over 150 young athletes gathered for the Raif Kids Cup table tennis tournament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Over 150 young tennis players competed at the Raif Kids Cup children's tournament in Kyiv, where they won medals and gained sports experience. Among the winners are students of the PULSE table tennis school, which is supported by the Favbet Foundation.

Sport that unites: Over 150 young athletes gathered for the Raif Kids Cup table tennis tournament

The Raif Kids Cup table tennis tournament took place in Kyiv, bringing together more than 150 boys and girls from different parts of Ukraine. For three days, young tennis players competed for medals, new sports experience and bright emotions that will stay with them for a long time. Young men and women competed for awards in singles, doubles and mixed events. This tournament has become one of the most important events of the season for young table tennis players, reports UNN.

Among the participants were students of PULSE table tennis. The Favbet Foundation charity fund supports the Table Tennis Federation of Mariupol (NGO), which created the PULSE table tennis school as a social project.

Serhiyev Ivan, a promising mini-cadet, confidently played his matches and became the winner of the second final, receiving a well-deserved award. His colleague Vovk Dmytro, who competed in the junior category, also won the second final.

"Children are our main investment in the development of the country. We are convinced that through sports we can raise strong, purposeful and responsible citizens. That is why Favbet Foundation systematically supports projects that unlock the potential of the younger generation," said Andriy Matyukha, President of the Favbet Foundation. 

As a reminder, the PULSE table tennis school, created by the Table Tennis Federation of Mariupol (NGO) as a social project, held a series of events in Kyiv for the 2025 World Table Tennis Day with the support of the Favbet Foundation.

"It is important for our foundation that children have the opportunity to train, grow and reach new heights. Raif Kids Cup is a great example of how sport unites and motivates development. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that there are more such events," commented Favbet Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv
