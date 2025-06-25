Sport that unites: Over 150 young athletes gathered for the Raif Kids Cup table tennis tournament

The Raif Kids Cup table tennis tournament took place in Kyiv, bringing together more than 150 boys and girls from different parts of Ukraine. For three days, young tennis players competed for medals, new sports experience and bright emotions that will stay with them for a long time. Young men and women competed for awards in singles, doubles and mixed events. This tournament has become one of the most important events of the season for young table tennis players, reports UNN.

Among the participants were students of PULSE table tennis. The Favbet Foundation charity fund supports the Table Tennis Federation of Mariupol (NGO), which created the PULSE table tennis school as a social project.

Serhiyev Ivan, a promising mini-cadet, confidently played his matches and became the winner of the second final, receiving a well-deserved award. His colleague Vovk Dmytro, who competed in the junior category, also won the second final.

"Children are our main investment in the development of the country. We are convinced that through sports we can raise strong, purposeful and responsible citizens. That is why Favbet Foundation systematically supports projects that unlock the potential of the younger generation," said Andriy Matyukha, President of the Favbet Foundation.

As a reminder, the PULSE table tennis school, created by the Table Tennis Federation of Mariupol (NGO) as a social project, held a series of events in Kyiv for the 2025 World Table Tennis Day with the support of the Favbet Foundation.

"It is important for our foundation that children have the opportunity to train, grow and reach new heights. Raif Kids Cup is a great example of how sport unites and motivates development. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that there are more such events," commented Favbet Foundation.