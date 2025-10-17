Spoke about air defense – Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed air defense systems with US leader Donald Trump, the Ukrainian head of state said after talks with Trump, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We talked about air defense – it is very important for us. While we are talking, many drones are being used to attack Ukraine. - Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy stated that there are positive signals because there is an understanding of the necessary amount of air defense.

"We will continue to talk, including about production. Schedules, time aspects, these are all complex issues. The positive signal is that we will work, we understand the quantity we need and where we can get it," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

The negotiations between the two leaders lasted more than two hours. During the meeting, Donald Trump believes that Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended in a week. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a ceasefire and readiness for negotiations in any format.

On October 10, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are questions regarding the protection of Kyiv's energy facilities, including CHP-5 and CHP-6. He emphasized that he is not satisfied with this, although he understands the limitations in the use of air defense systems.