Spielberg reveals why he refused to make an E.T. sequel 40 years ago

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg talks about his plans for the never-filmed sequel to the classic movie E.T. (1982).

Reported by UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter and People.

The 78-year-old director Steven Spielberg explained what unexpected decision changed the narrative plan of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. 40 years ago, the director achieved significant box office success with his film - E.T. became Spielberg's most memorable film. However, he knew that the sequel would not repeat the success.

I just didn't want to make a sequel. I thought about it for a while, just to see if I could come up with a story, and the only thing that came to mind was a story from someone's book that had already been a sequel [to the 1982 film] called Green Planet. [Green Planet, which is set on the planet E.T. - Spielberg said.

An interesting detail

Working on the set of E.T. apparently awakened the desire to have children in 78-year-old director Steven Spielberg. The movie made me "want to be a father for the first time," Spielberg said at an event in New York.

He felt like a father and had a protective instinct towards the young actors-especially Drew Barrymore, who was only six years old at the time.

According to People, he had a thought: "Maybe someday this will be my real life."

Steven Spielberg (Schindler's List, Catch Me If You Can, Jaws), a prominent filmmaker, now has seven children and six grandchildren. He has already shown almost all of them his film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in which a guy first takes in an alien and then helps him on his way home.

