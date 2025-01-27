Spielberg reveals why he refused to make an E.T. sequel 40 years ago

ukenru
02:39 PM • 74690 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94412 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107043 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130160 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134377 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103737 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113410 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102525 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118220 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 56713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 74690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130160 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134377 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156114 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25711 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112793 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118220 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139916 views
Spielberg reveals why he refused to make an E.T. sequel 40 years ago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113248 views

Steven Spielberg said that he considered making a sequel to E.T. based on the book Green Planet. The director also admitted that working on the movie inspired him to become a father.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg talks about his plans for the never-filmed sequel to the classic movie E.T. (1982).

Reported by UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter and People.

The 78-year-old director Steven Spielberg explained what unexpected decision changed the narrative plan of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. 40 years ago, the director achieved significant box office success with his film - E.T. became Spielberg's most memorable film. However, he knew that the sequel would not repeat the success.

I just didn't want to make a sequel. I thought about it for a while, just to see if I could come up with a story, and the only thing that came to mind was a story from someone's book that had already been a sequel [to the 1982 film] called Green Planet. [Green Planet, which is set on the planet E.T.

- Spielberg said. 
Image

An interesting detail

Working on the set of E.T. apparently awakened the desire to have children in 78-year-old director Steven Spielberg. The movie made me "want to be a father for the first time," Spielberg said at an event in New York. 

He felt like a father and had a protective instinct towards the young actors-especially Drew Barrymore, who was only six years old at the time.

According to People, he had a thought: "Maybe someday this will be my real life." 

Steven Spielberg (Schindler's List, Catch Me If You Can, Jaws), a prominent filmmaker, now has seven children and six grandchildren. He has already shown almost all of them his film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in which a guy first takes in an alien and then helps him on his way home.

Conversation with aliens: scientists propose to send AI into space to speak to earthlings and “receive answers”31.07.24, 14:57 • 95636 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
new-york-cityNew York City

