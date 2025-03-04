Speaker Johnson claims that the halt of military aid to Ukraine is a "temporary pause."
Kyiv • UNN
The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives announced a temporary pause in military aid to Ukraine due to events in the Oval Office. Zelensky needs to change his position on the minerals deal to restore support.
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that the halt of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is a temporary pause related to events in the Oval Office on February 28, reports UNN.
Commenting on the suspension of support for Ukraine by the U.S. administration, Johnson said: "This is a temporary pause."
Johnson emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to rectify what happened last week in the Oval Office.
If he does that, I think it will be a winning scenario for all parties involved. I believe this is the best deal (framework agreement on minerals - ed.) that can be offered, it can support the Ukrainian people. Therefore, I urge him (Zelensky - ed.) to do it
Additionally
Today, March 4, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on minerals in any convenient format.
Supplement
On March 3, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that the resumption of negotiations regarding the minerals agreement is possible if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky changes his position.
On March 4, CNN, citing unnamed officials, reported that Washington decided to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine, as White House officials demand that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledge the breakdown in relations following Friday's dispute in the Oval Office.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will eventually agree to participate in peace negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. This statement was made before the U.S. announcement of the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.