Spain to host "secret and closed" summit of "coalition of the willing" - report

Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a "somewhat secret and closed" summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" next Tuesday, November 4, El Mundo reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a document accessed by the newspaper, this is a meeting at the level of general directors of 35 countries that are part of the coalition to discuss how to continue aid to Ukraine.

It will be a busy working day, starting at 9:00 AM and ending after 3:30 PM (local time - ed.). The program includes two discussion sessions dedicated to promoting aid to Kyiv ahead of the fourth anniversary of the war. The meeting is organized under the strictest secrecy. Participants are essentially forbidden to use mobile phones (they will be stored in a specially designated place) and should not disclose the course of the meeting: "We ask delegates not to publish information about the meeting on public platforms or social networks," they ask. - the publication writes.

In the first session, participants will discuss how to increase support for Ukraine, with the aim of continuing discussions on ways to meet Ukraine's urgent financial needs, including those related to its military and defense efforts, as well as coordinating initiatives aimed at increasing pressure on Russia. Among other things, participants aim to clarify priorities in providing assistance and reach agreements.

After this, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares will deliver a half-hour statement, sharing his views with the delegations. However, the Spanish Foreign Minister will not be present at every working session, as this is a lower-level meeting.

During the second debate, the parties will try to develop a common approach to security guarantees for Ukraine, exchanging views on current discussions of these guarantees. Special attention will be paid to the legal, political, and diplomatic frameworks, as well as the potential contribution of the "Coalition of the Willing" to deterring future Russian aggression, the publication writes.

Addition

This meeting will take place two weeks after the meeting of presidents and prime ministers in London, dedicated to supporting Ukraine. At that meeting, they discussed the need to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and the possible use of Russian assets frozen in European banks to finance the war and reconstruction. The latter issue is complex, and countries have yet to find a solution, the publication writes.