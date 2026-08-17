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Spain extradited state registrar to Ukraine after nearly four years in hiding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1878 views

The man is suspected of illegally registering a deceased person's apartment, causing losses of UAH 1 million. He was extradited from Spain and taken into custody.

Spain extradited state registrar to Ukraine after nearly four years in hiding

Spain extradited a state registrar to Ukraine over the illegal registration of an apartment, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Monday, UNN writes.

With the participation of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and in cooperation with the competent authorities of the Kingdom of Spain, a state registrar who had been hiding from investigators since 2022 was extradited to Ukraine

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, "in May 2021, in order to obtain an undue benefit, he used a forged court decision and unlawfully registered ownership of a three-room apartment in the name of a local resident."

"The apartment’s owner died without any heirs. Under the law, the property was to pass into the ownership of the territorial community of Zaporizhzhia as escheated property and become part of the city’s housing stock. Instead, ownership was registered in the name of a woman who identified herself as the deceased’s cohabitant. As a result of the unlawful actions, the territorial community suffered almost UAH 1 million in damages," the prosecutor’s office stated.

In September 2022, the state registrar was notified in absentia that he was suspected under Part 3 of Article 365-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was subsequently placed on the international wanted list.

"On August 10, 2026, the suspect was handed over to the Ukrainian side at the "Krakivets - Korchova" border crossing point. On August 12, the court ordered his detention without setting bail," the prosecutor’s office stated.

Five suspects extradited to Ukraine in a week, among them for the first time a person from Jordan31.07.26, 15:29 • 14161 view

Julia Shramko

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