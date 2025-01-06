Spaceports are in record demand in the United States: what problems will this cause in the coming years

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148905 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135809 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134519 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110817 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164710 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131458 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130311 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41774 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100458 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102693 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171962 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181609 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130327 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131473 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143140 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134735 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151902 views
Spaceports are in record demand in the United States: what problems will this cause in the coming years

Spaceports are in record demand in the United States: what problems will this cause in the coming years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25524 views

The main US spaceports are experiencing record demand and congestion, which creates risks for future launches. Only three facilities serve the majority of launches, and the number of missions continues to grow.

In the coming years, record demand and high utilization of major launch sites for launching rockets into space are expected in the United States. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the country's busiest spaceports are experiencing record demand, prompting new efforts to develop launch sites in landlocked countries and even at sea.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX and other rocket companies plan to increase the number of flights in the coming years as they send their own satellites or payloads into space for other customers.

The problem is that only three facilities in Florida and California handle most of the rocket launches in the United States, and these locations are expected to become increasingly congested as companies and regulators plan more missions.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who closely follows space activities, last year was a record year for American spaceflight: 145 launches reached orbit, or five times more than in 2017. SpaceX, the world's best rocket launcher, carried out 134 of them.

Satellite made by Boeing just fell apart in space23.10.24, 10:10 • 16938 views

Government officials and industry executives fear that redundant launch sites will limit the timely delivery of payloads into space.

George Neild, a former senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration, noted that a major weather event or accident could put one of the major spaceports out of commission for months or even years.

“We are so dependent on space that putting all our eggs in one basket is a risky strategy,” he said.

Operators of small and emerging spaceports, including those in landlocked and outer space, are eager to attract new business but face their own obstacles to expansion.

For decades, rocket launches were reportedly relatively rare, and there was no desire to create new facilities. The most famous locations then and now are associated with military bases and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Kennedy Space Center.

Several launch site operators are now trying to capitalize on the crisis at major sites. The Pacific Spaceport Complex, located on Kodiak Island in Alaska, has never seen more than three rocket launches a year.

Nevertheless, it is trying to get federal permission to launch up to 25 times a year, and its forecast for flights in five years is already starting to fill up, said John Oberst, chief executive of Alaska Aerospace Corp. which controls the Kadjak spaceport.

Historic landing: SpaceX successfully returns Starship Super Heavy to the launch pad13.10.24, 16:45 • 21078 views

According to Oberst, the plant is looking to attract small rocket companies that have been affected by the overload to its launch pads.

It is emphasized that launches cannot take place anywhere. Missiles are usually launched from coastal areas where aircraft hover over water and avoid the risk of flying over populated areas.

The development of new launch sites along coastal areas is difficult, as local residents often worry about disruptions and noise. A proposal for a new launch site along the coast in southeastern Georgia was rejected several years ago due to public opposition.

The Wall Street Journal writes that government officials are trying to get ahead of launch congestion. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading a group of government agencies to develop a national spaceport strategy, and a report on the issue is expected to be published this year, a spokeswoman said.

The Space Force is undertaking projects to increase capacity at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California.

SpaceX plans to launch five spacecraft to Mars within two years23.09.24, 04:46 • 34482 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising