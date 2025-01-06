Spaceports are in record demand in the United States: what problems will this cause in the coming years

In the coming years, record demand and high utilization of major launch sites for launching rockets into space are expected in the United States. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

It is noted that the country's busiest spaceports are experiencing record demand, prompting new efforts to develop launch sites in landlocked countries and even at sea.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX and other rocket companies plan to increase the number of flights in the coming years as they send their own satellites or payloads into space for other customers.

The problem is that only three facilities in Florida and California handle most of the rocket launches in the United States, and these locations are expected to become increasingly congested as companies and regulators plan more missions.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who closely follows space activities, last year was a record year for American spaceflight: 145 launches reached orbit, or five times more than in 2017. SpaceX, the world's best rocket launcher, carried out 134 of them.

Government officials and industry executives fear that redundant launch sites will limit the timely delivery of payloads into space.

George Neild, a former senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration, noted that a major weather event or accident could put one of the major spaceports out of commission for months or even years.

“We are so dependent on space that putting all our eggs in one basket is a risky strategy,” he said.

Operators of small and emerging spaceports, including those in landlocked and outer space, are eager to attract new business but face their own obstacles to expansion.

For decades, rocket launches were reportedly relatively rare, and there was no desire to create new facilities. The most famous locations then and now are associated with military bases and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Kennedy Space Center.

Several launch site operators are now trying to capitalize on the crisis at major sites. The Pacific Spaceport Complex, located on Kodiak Island in Alaska, has never seen more than three rocket launches a year.

Nevertheless, it is trying to get federal permission to launch up to 25 times a year, and its forecast for flights in five years is already starting to fill up, said John Oberst, chief executive of Alaska Aerospace Corp. which controls the Kadjak spaceport.

According to Oberst, the plant is looking to attract small rocket companies that have been affected by the overload to its launch pads.

It is emphasized that launches cannot take place anywhere. Missiles are usually launched from coastal areas where aircraft hover over water and avoid the risk of flying over populated areas.

The development of new launch sites along coastal areas is difficult, as local residents often worry about disruptions and noise. A proposal for a new launch site along the coast in southeastern Georgia was rejected several years ago due to public opposition.

The Wall Street Journal writes that government officials are trying to get ahead of launch congestion. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading a group of government agencies to develop a national spaceport strategy, and a report on the issue is expected to be published this year, a spokeswoman said.

The Space Force is undertaking projects to increase capacity at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California.

