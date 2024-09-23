SpaceX plans to launch five spacecraft to Mars within two years

Space X plans to send five unmanned Starships to Mars within two years. This was announced by the company's founder Elon Musk on the social network X, UNN reports.

If all landings are successful, crewed missions could be possible in four years. If difficulties arise, crewed missions will be delayed for another two years, - the statement said.

Details

Musk emphasized that a trip from Earth to Mars is only possible every two years, when the planets align. Although this complicates the task, such synchronization also protects Mars from potential catastrophic events on Earth.

SpaceX plans to increase the number of spacecraft for flights to Mars with each new opportunity. The goal is to give everyone who dreams of space adventures the opportunity to go to Mars.

At the same time, Musk expressed concern about the impact of government bureaucracy on the Starship program, noting that it slows down all major projects in the United States. He also emphasized that further growth of bureaucracy under the Democratic Party administration could destroy the Mars flight program and jeopardize the future of humanity.

He also called for support for his efforts, calling this a crucial moment in the fate of humanity.

Recall

