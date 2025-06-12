Space for the front: Sweden joins Ukraine's defense projects

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hosted a meeting of the Ukrainian and Swedish delegations, during which they discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of space technologies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side presented the Space Policy Department, established in March 2025. Representatives of the Armed Forces also outlined the main needs of the defense sector in the space direction, which can be implemented in cooperation with international partners.

We have a great heritage in the space field, which we are modernizing and restarting taking into account modern requirements. We also involve foreign partners who have more experience and capabilities in the field of military space. We are ready to share our own developments that were obtained during combat operations - said the head of the space policy department in the field of defense, Major Oleksandr Gavrutenko.

He also clarified the direction on which Ukraine will focus.

In the military space sector, Ukraine will focus on processing data arrays that it receives, including from partners, and not on scaling its own equipment - said Gavrutenko.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko emphasized the importance of the topic.

"Space is an important space for our Defense Forces. Satellites will give us stable communication for the military, our own capabilities for intelligence data and the ability to save the lives of our people thanks to early warnings about threats. Therefore, this area is now a priority for the Ministry of Defense," emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

The Swedish side expressed its readiness for active cooperation.

"From my own experience, I can say that the space sector is developing very dynamically. Therefore, you need to be prepared for flexibility and adaptability, even in matters of strategy," said Lars Helmerich, Director of the Air and Space Systems Department of the Kingdom of Sweden Agency.

Lars Helmerich also emphasized that Sweden is interested in cooperation with Ukraine in the development of space technologies.

"Sweden is interested in cooperating with Ukraine in the development of space technologies, taking into account the Ukrainian experience of modern warfare. In addition, this country can help in cooperation with other partners, in particular, with the Nordic countries, which include Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland," said the director of the air and space systems department.

At the end of the negotiations, the Ukrainian delegation expressed gratitude to the government and people of Sweden for their comprehensive support and interest in the development of mutually beneficial partnership in the field of military space.

As UNN reported, in March 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the Space Policy Department for military communications, intelligence and missile threat warnings. It will coordinate engineers, developers and scientists.

