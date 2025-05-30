Sowing is almost finished: which regions are leading

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 5.5 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, and the sowing campaign is almost completed, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of May 30, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 5.5 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops. This is 97% of the projected area, Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported

Sowing leaders

Currently, the largest area of crops is occupied by corn – 3.94 million hectares (98%), barley – 744.4 thousand hectares (96%), spring wheat has already been sown on 217.1 thousand hectares (95%), peas – 212.1 thousand hectares (98%), oats – 158.6 thousand hectares (98%). Buckwheat is sown on an area of 66.0 thousand hectares (75%), millet – 66.1 thousand hectares (87%).

Regions-leaders in terms of sowing:

Poltava region: 557.3 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 455.1 thousand hectares);

Chernihiv region: 489.7 thousand hectares (wheat – 12.0 thousand hectares, barley – 13.0 thousand hectares, peas – 9.4 thousand hectares, oats – 23.5 thousand hectares, corn – 412.3 thousand hectares);

Vinnytsia region: 393.8 thousand hectares (wheat – 11.5 thousand hectares, barley – 53.0 thousand hectares, peas – 7.0 thousand hectares, oats – 1.1 thousand hectares, corn – 309.1 thousand hectares);

Sumy region: 390.6 thousand hectares (wheat – 21.5 thousand hectares, barley – 18.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.8 thousand hectares, oats – 9.8 thousand hectares, corn – 328.2 thousand hectares);

Cherkasy region: 387.7 thousand hectares (wheat – 2.0 thousand hectares, barley – 30.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.0 thousand hectares, oats – 0.8 thousand hectares, corn – 345.9 thousand hectares).

Technical crops are sown on an area of 7.38 million hectares (93%). Of these:

sunflower – 4.73 million hectares (93%). Dnipropetrovsk region is the leader – 805.4 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 2.23 million hectares (92%).

Addition

In general, it is planned to sow about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops in 2025, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season, as reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops, as noted, correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters.

