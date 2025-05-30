$41.530.06
Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
07:41 AM • 3442 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 8442 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 15038 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130861 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 157287 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 136768 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 123502 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213616 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106876 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128831 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Sowing is almost finished: which regions are leading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Ukrainian farmers have sown 5.5 million hectares of spring grains and legumes, which is 97% of the projected area. Corn was sown the most – 3.94 million hectares.

Sowing is almost finished: which regions are leading

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 5.5 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, and the sowing campaign is almost completed, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of May 30, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 5.5 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops. This is 97% of the projected area,

Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported

Sowing leaders

Currently, the largest area of crops is occupied by corn – 3.94 million hectares (98%), barley –  744.4 thousand hectares (96%), spring wheat has already been sown on 217.1 thousand hectares (95%), peas – 212.1 thousand hectares (98%), oats – 158.6 thousand hectares (98%). Buckwheat is sown on an area of 66.0 thousand hectares (75%), millet – 66.1 thousand hectares (87%). 

Regions-leaders in terms of sowing:

  • Poltava region: 557.3 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 455.1 thousand hectares);
    • Chernihiv region: 489.7 thousand hectares (wheat – 12.0 thousand hectares, barley – 13.0 thousand hectares, peas – 9.4 thousand hectares, oats – 23.5 thousand hectares, corn – 412.3 thousand hectares);
      • Vinnytsia region: 393.8 thousand hectares (wheat – 11.5 thousand hectares, barley – 53.0 thousand hectares, peas – 7.0 thousand hectares, oats – 1.1 thousand hectares, corn – 309.1 thousand hectares);
        • Sumy region: 390.6 thousand hectares (wheat – 21.5 thousand hectares, barley – 18.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.8 thousand hectares, oats – 9.8 thousand hectares, corn – 328.2 thousand hectares);
          • Cherkasy region: 387.7 thousand hectares (wheat – 2.0 thousand hectares, barley – 30.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.0 thousand hectares, oats – 0.8 thousand hectares, corn – 345.9 thousand hectares).

            Technical crops are sown on an area of 7.38 million hectares (93%). Of these: 

            • sunflower – 4.73 million hectares (93%). Dnipropetrovsk region is the leader – 805.4 thousand hectares; 
              • soybeans – 2.23 million hectares (92%).

                Addition

                In general, it is planned to sow about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops in 2025, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season, as reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops, as noted, correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters.

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

