Equator of the sowing campaign has been passed, the harvest is expected to be no less than last year's - Shmyhal

The equator of the spring sowing campaign in Ukraine has been passed, the harvest is expected to be no less than last year's. At the same time, the share of agricultural products in exports reaches about half, and has already provided $7.6 billion this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ukrainian farmers have passed the equator of sowing works. Currently, 76% of arable land has been sown with grain and leguminous crops. This is more than 4.3 million hectares. We expect that the 2025 harvest will be no less than last year's. - wrote Shmyhal.

According to him, it will be possible to provide the domestic market and have enough resources to supply food to countries where there is a threat of famine.

Shmyhal called it important that the sea gates of Ukraine on the Black Sea are open - their security is reliably guaranteed by our Defense Forces. "The Ukrainian maritime corridor has handled 120 million tons of cargo during its operation, of which 76 million tons are goods from our farmers," Shmyhal said.

"Today, agricultural products account for about half of all Ukrainian exports. In 4 months of 2025, Ukraine exported goods worth more than $13 billion, of which $7.6 billion is the share of farmers and food producers," the Prime Minister stressed

