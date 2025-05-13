Equator of the sowing campaign has been passed, the harvest is expected to be no less than last year's - Shmyhal

$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 824 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24658 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23013 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60588 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71756 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79405 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61040 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62226 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105380 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105055 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 36110 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 43044 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39649 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36802 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16627 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24662 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60593 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71760 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105381 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105056 views
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5708 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11982 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12142 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16700 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45122 views
Equator of the sowing campaign has been passed, the harvest is expected to be no less than last year's - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

Ukraine has sown over 4.3 million hectares of grain, planning a harvest no less than last year's. Exports of agricultural products amounted to $7.6 billion in 4 months of 2025.

Equator of the sowing campaign has been passed, the harvest is expected to be no less than last year's - Shmyhal

The equator of the spring sowing campaign in Ukraine has been passed, the harvest is expected to be no less than last year's. At the same time, the share of agricultural products in exports reaches about half, and has already provided $7.6 billion this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ukrainian farmers have passed the equator of sowing works. Currently, 76% of arable land has been sown with grain and leguminous crops. This is more than 4.3 million hectares. We expect that the 2025 harvest will be no less than last year's.

- wrote Shmyhal.

In Ukraine, 76% of the projected area has already been sown with spring crops: leaders of the sowing campaign09.05.25, 15:53 • 6055 views

According to him, it will be possible to provide the domestic market and have enough resources to supply food to countries where there is a threat of famine.

Shmyhal called it important that the sea gates of Ukraine on the Black Sea are open - their security is reliably guaranteed by our Defense Forces. "The Ukrainian maritime corridor has handled 120 million tons of cargo during its operation, of which 76 million tons are goods from our farmers," Shmyhal said.

"Today, agricultural products account for about half of all Ukrainian exports. In 4 months of 2025, Ukraine exported goods worth more than $13 billion, of which $7.6 billion is the share of farmers and food producers," the Prime Minister stressed

Agricultural exports from Ukraine fell by almost a quarter in April - experts02.05.25, 13:35 • 1708 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

