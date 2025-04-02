Southern Defense Forces: The intensity of fighting in March tripled
Kyiv • UNN
In March, the number of clashes in the south tripled, and the number of shellings and kamikaze drone attacks also increased. The Russians are accumulating forces for assault operations.
Russian occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of fighting in southern Ukraine. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, compared to February, the number of clashes in the region has tripled in March.
In order to say that the enemy is increasing or decreasing the intensity of hostilities, it must be compared to something. In March, the enemy conducted 368 clashes in the south, in February - 118
He also noted that the Russians are increasing the number of kamikaze drone strikes. In addition, the number of shelling from artillery systems and MLRS has increased.
That is, if in February there were an average of 260-300 artillery shellings, then in March - 350-370. As for kamikaze drones: in February there were 380-400, in March - it reached 450 and there were even days when at least half a thousand of these UAVs flew over our positions and over settlements located near the line of combat contact
He added that the enemy is accumulating forces and means to conduct assault operations in the South, but this is not part of a strategic offensive, "these are assault operations by small groups of infantry to improve the tactical situation".
Recall
In the island zone of Kherson region Russian troops have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and are hunting for civilians, including Ukrainian children, and civilian cars. According to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, the enemy is trying to resort to forcing and reconnaissance actions.
