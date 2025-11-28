Southern Defense Forces on the situation near Huliaipole: "The front has been stabilized"

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
09:41 AM • 1526 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 3562 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 12717 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 13693 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 14086 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 13245 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11283 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29134 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26932 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43515 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 16679 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 16105 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 12286 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhoto06:12 AM • 5178 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 9398 views
Publications
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 12724 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 32390 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43519 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 48076 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 39395 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Austria
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 12345 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 33821 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 54495 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 87557 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 102794 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Technology
Pantsir missile system
The New York Times

Southern Defense Forces on the situation near Huliaipole: "The front has been stabilized"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ground Forces and other units stabilized the front near Huliaipole. They contained the offensive and regained control of the situation in the area.

Southern Defense Forces on the situation near Huliaipole: "The front has been stabilized"

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine updated the information on the situation near Huliaipole, stating that "the front has been stabilized," UNN reports.

Near Huliaipole, the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ground Forces and other allied assault and mechanized units contained the offensive and regained control of the situation in the area. The front was stabilized.

- reported the Southern Defense Forces.

Recall,

On November 26, the Southern Defense Forces reported that "the situation in southern Ukraine, particularly in the Huliaipole direction, is indeed tense," the enemy is conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery shellings and the use of kamikaze drones.

As noted by the Southern Defense Forces, "the situation in the area is indeed difficult, but there is no encirclement, communication with our soldiers is maintained, logistics are established, and the evacuation of the wounded is being carried out."

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine