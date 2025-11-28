Southern Defense Forces on the situation near Huliaipole: "The front has been stabilized"

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine updated the information on the situation near Huliaipole, stating that "the front has been stabilized," UNN reports.

Near Huliaipole, the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ground Forces and other allied assault and mechanized units contained the offensive and regained control of the situation in the area. The front was stabilized. - reported the Southern Defense Forces.

Recall,

On November 26, the Southern Defense Forces reported that "the situation in southern Ukraine, particularly in the Huliaipole direction, is indeed tense," the enemy is conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery shellings and the use of kamikaze drones.

As noted by the Southern Defense Forces, "the situation in the area is indeed difficult, but there is no encirclement, communication with our soldiers is maintained, logistics are established, and the evacuation of the wounded is being carried out."