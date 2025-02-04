South Korean intelligence: DPRK soldiers are not involved in hostilities in Kursk region

North Korean troops deployed to support Russian troops in the Kursk region do not appear to have been involved in hostilities since mid-January, South Korea's intelligence agency said on Tuesday, UNN reports citing Yonhap News.

Details

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has confirmed intelligence that is consistent with a recent report by The New York Times. The newspaper, citing Ukrainian and American officials, noted that North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian troops against Ukraine were withdrawn from the front lines in mid-January due to heavy casualties.

Since mid-January, there has been no indication that North Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk region have been engaged in combat operations - said the LDCs.

South Korean intelligence confirmed this information, noting that one of the possible reasons for the absence of the North Korean military is significant losses. At the same time, efforts are underway to determine the exact reason for their withdrawal.

Recall

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the number of North Koreans at the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war has decreased in three months - for several weeks, mercenaries from the DPRK have not been seen at the front.