South Korean court rejects issuing a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A South Korean court has rejected a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is under investigation for imposing martial law in December 2024. Yoon has agreed to appear before the special prosecutor on June 28.

South Korean court rejects issuing a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon

Yoon Suk Yeol is under investigation after martial law was briefly imposed in the country in December 2024. UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

A South Korean court on Wednesday refused to issue a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is under investigation after briefly imposing martial law in his country in December.

The special council responsible for investigating the case filed the request on Tuesday after Yoon refused to respond to several subpoenas. However, the Seoul court rejected the motion. It was ruled that the accused had expressed his willingness to comply with the special prosecutor's subpoenas "if asked to do so".

Accordingly, the special prosecutor immediately sent a notice to former President Yoon and his lawyer requesting him to appear on June 28 at 9 a.m.

- the special prosecutor said in a statement.

Reference

Yoon plunged the Asian country into chaos back in December 2024 by declaring martial law for six hours.

On December 3, Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law, deploying troops to parliament.

- the media remind. 

He was later removed from power. The ex-president refused to respond to several subpoenas from the special council established in June.

Mr. Yoon's legal team assured that "former President Yoon Suk-yeol will appear before the special prosecutor on Saturday as suggested and will confidently meet with the investigation."

Recall

In South Korea, investigators from the state anti-corruption agency entered the official residence of suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul to execute a warrant for his arrest. 

UNN reported that the Seoul court extended the arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol in January 2025. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Yoon Suk Yeol
Seoul
South Korea
