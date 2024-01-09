South Korea passed a law to stop eating dog meat

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103013 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113392 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143666 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140225 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177634 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172178 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178288 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167299 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148882 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33050 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36408 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46932 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66570 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32755 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103013 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284760 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237071 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262249 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66523 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143651 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107429 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123455 views
Actual
South Korea passed a law to stop eating dog meat

South Korea passed a law to stop eating dog meat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26036 views

By 2027, South Korea will ban the breeding and slaughter of dogs for meat, and punish violators up to imprisonment; consumption itself will not be banned. There are plans to support affected businesses.

South Korea has passed a new law that aims to stop the slaughter and sale of dogs for meat by 2027, writes UNN citing the BBC.

Details

The law aims to end the centuries-old practice of eating dog meat.

Over the past few decades, dog meat has gone out of fashion with visitors. It is especially avoided by young people.

Under the law, it will be illegal to raise or slaughter dogs for food, as well as to distribute or sell dog meat. Perpetrators could be sent to prison.

Those who slaughter dogs could face up to three years in prison, and those who raise dogs for meat or sell dog meat could face a maximum of two years. However, the consumption of dog meat itself would not be illegal.

The new legislation will take effect in three years, giving farmers and restaurant owners time to find alternative sources of employment and income. They will have to submit a plan for the phased closure of their business to the local authorities.

The government has promised to fully support farmers who raise dogs for meat, butchers and restaurant owners whose businesses will be forced to close, although details of what compensation will be offered have yet to be worked out.

Supplement

According to government statistics, there were about 1,600 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms in South Korea in 2023.

Dog stew, called bosintan, is considered a delicacy among some older South Koreans, but the meat is no longer popular among young people.

According to a Gallup poll conducted last year, only 8% of people said they had tried dog meat in the past 12 months, up from 27% in 2015. Less than a fifth of those surveyed said they supported consuming the meat.

Previous governments since the 1980s have promised to ban dog meat, but have made no progress. The current president, Yoon Seok-yeol, and first lady Kim Keong-hee are well-known animal lovers. The couple has six dogs, and Ms. Kim has called for an end to the practice of eating dogs.

Animal rights groups, which have long pushed for a ban, praised Tuesday's vote.

Dog meat farmers opposed the ban. They argued that given its declining popularity among young people, the practice should be allowed to die out naturally over time. Many farmers and restaurateurs are elderly and said it would be difficult for them to change their lifestyle so late in life.

One of the dog breeders, Ju-Young Bong, said the industry is desperate.

"In 10 years, this industry would have disappeared. We are in our 60s and 70s and now we have no choice but to lose our livelihood," he said, adding that it was "infringing on people's freedom to eat what they like." ".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising