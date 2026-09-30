South Korea made no promises regarding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers. This was stated by South Korean lawmaker Yoo Yong-ha, citing the country’s intelligence service, The Independent reports, writes UNN.

According to him, Ukraine imposed no conditions regarding the transfer of the two servicemen from the DPRK, whom the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured in the Kursk region in January 2025.



Update

On September 23, during his address to the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had handed over two captured North Korean servicemen to South Korea.

Later, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated that Ukraine had disclosed information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul, despite a prior agreement to keep the process secret. According to him, the disclosure could create problems for diplomacy and national security.

The Office of the President responded to the South Korean president’s statement, noting that Ukraine is an open country, so it would be strange to secretly transfer people captured by Ukrainian soldiers.

Of this entire story, which is long and detailed, we reported only the fact that they had been sent to the Republic of Korea - the Office of the President noted.