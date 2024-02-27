Sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Poltava, Ukraine, triggering an air raid alert as ballistic weapons were reportedly used.
The sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava, local residents told Suspilne, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
Air alert was also declared in the eastern and part of the southern regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the use of ballistic weapons.
