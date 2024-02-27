Sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42165 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 165226 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97752 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 340432 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278172 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205518 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239938 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159751 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372613 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90808 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 165226 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340432 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278172 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28995 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43815 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35612 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101043 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29797 views

Explosions were heard in Poltava, Ukraine, triggering an air raid alert as ballistic weapons were reportedly used.

Sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava

The sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava, local residents told Suspilne, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

Air alert was also declared in the eastern and part of the southern regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the use of ballistic weapons.

Explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region26.02.24, 23:37 • 112228 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Suspilne
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Poltava
