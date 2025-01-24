Sony prepares new flagship XM6 headphones with removable ear cushions and noise canceling function

Three years after the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, a new XM6 model has been announced. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) application hints at a redesign, removable ear cushions with noise canceling function.

The release of the flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones took place 3 years ago.

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing announces a new XM6 model. It is indicated that the XM6 is almost ready for launch. The filing hints at a slight redesign, including a new hinge and what appears to be removable ear cushions.

A product diagram spotted by the Walkman Blog shows some details of the right earpiece.

The most interesting thing is that the diagram shows how the ear cushions are lifted to reveal the location of the “user-visible plate” that contains the model number and serial number.

Since the FCC requires that this plate be accessible to users, it seems likely that the panel is attached without screws, although we don't know if it's with clips, magnets, or something else.

Instead, the XM5s hid their FCC parts under the inner edge of the pads, which could not be removed.

Among other things, can be gleaned from the documentation:

The headphone hinge looks a bit different than the previous generation, although there's no reason to believe that this means a return to the folding design of the XM4s. The Bluetooth version is reported to be 5.3, there are some details about the antenna and power specifications, but nothing indicates how the headphones will look or sound.

Interestingly, the FCC application does not name the headphones as XM6, but the model numbers seem to give away their identity.

The headphones have a model number YY2984, which is surprisingly similar to the XM5s YY2954. The only caveat is that the tested model is labeled as a prototype, not a pre-production or production sample

The application to the FCC contains a request for “short-term confidentiality” that expires on July 22, 2025, which certainly indicates that the official announcement will be released before that date.

The XM5s were released in May 2022, so we may have another spring release coming.

