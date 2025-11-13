Sony and NCSoft are developing the MMO game Horizon Steel Frontiers: initially for mobile devices and the Purple platform

$42.010.06
09:10 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Popular news
Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote demining
November 13, 01:02 AM
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPD
November 13, 01:33 AM
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown
November 13, 02:05 AM
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk direction
November 13, 02:38 AM
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine
November 13, 03:24 AM
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
November 12, 02:08 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
November 12, 11:10 AM
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays
November 12, 11:09 AM
Dates: benefits and harms
November 12, 08:20 AM
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 02:28 PM
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 143073 views
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
November 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
November 12, 04:40 PM
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
November 12, 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
November 12, 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
November 12, 06:57 AM
Sony and NCSoft are developing the MMO game Horizon Steel Frontiers: initially for mobile devices and the Purple platform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Sony and NCSoft are developing a free-to-play MMO game, Horizon Steel Frontiers, set in the Horizon universe, which will initially be available for mobile devices, as well as for PC via the Purple platform. The game focuses on battles with mechanical beasts and is inspired by Monster Hunter's PvE gameplay.

Sony and NCSoft are developing the MMO game Horizon Steel Frontiers: initially for mobile devices and the Purple platform

Sony, in collaboration with Korean NCSoft, is developing an MMO game set in the post-apocalyptic universe of Horizon, UNN reports, citing The Verge and IGN.

Details

Korean video game developer NCSoft, known for the RPGs Guild Wars and Lineage in the MMORPG genre, and the multinational corporation Sony have announced the MMO game Horizon Steel Frontiers, set in Guerrilla's Horizon universe.

According to the game's website, the game will be free-to-play. Based on a 10-minute-plus video announcement, which includes a combination of cinematic and pre-alpha gameplay footage, as well as interviews with developers, the game will focus on battling the giant mechanical beasts of the Horizon series.

Grand Theft Auto 6 release postponed: Polish Sejm members originally reacted to the event
12.11.25, 13:35

Horizon Steel Frontiers features multiplayer capabilities and character customization. According to reviews, the new project is inspired by Capcom's Monster Hunter in the context of PvE gameplay. However, Horizon Steel Frontiers will feature the typical Horizon robot-dinosaurs.

Horizon Steel Frontiers is a full-fledged MMORPG that NCSoft created specifically for mobile devices. ... With Steel Frontiers, you can immerse yourself in this world anywhere, anytime. Players take on the role of machine hunters, pursuing opportunities in a region called the Deadly Lands. This is inspired by Arizona and New Mexico. You share the frontier with thousands of other players, sometimes working together to destroy machines, and sometimes competing with rival tribes or fighting for resources, and this combination of cooperation and competition creates moments you could never script.

- explained Jan-Bart van Beek, studio director of Guerrilla Games, in the video.

The release date has not yet been determined. But there are conclusions that Horizon Steel Frontiers is mainly being developed for mobile devices. PlayStation is not mentioned, but it should definitely be available to play on PC via Purple, NCSoft's own gaming platform.

Recall

Activision announced in May the closure of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as the game did not meet expectations among mobile gamers. May 18, 2025, was the last day to download the game.

GTA VI development cost surpassed the construction of the Burj Khalifa - CyberMeta
06.05.25, 14:05

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Technology