Sony and NCSoft are developing the MMO game Horizon Steel Frontiers: initially for mobile devices and the Purple platform

Sony, in collaboration with Korean NCSoft, is developing an MMO game set in the post-apocalyptic universe of Horizon, UNN reports, citing The Verge and IGN.

Details

Korean video game developer NCSoft, known for the RPGs Guild Wars and Lineage in the MMORPG genre, and the multinational corporation Sony have announced the MMO game Horizon Steel Frontiers, set in Guerrilla's Horizon universe.

According to the game's website, the game will be free-to-play. Based on a 10-minute-plus video announcement, which includes a combination of cinematic and pre-alpha gameplay footage, as well as interviews with developers, the game will focus on battling the giant mechanical beasts of the Horizon series.

Horizon Steel Frontiers features multiplayer capabilities and character customization. According to reviews, the new project is inspired by Capcom's Monster Hunter in the context of PvE gameplay. However, Horizon Steel Frontiers will feature the typical Horizon robot-dinosaurs.

Horizon Steel Frontiers is a full-fledged MMORPG that NCSoft created specifically for mobile devices. ... With Steel Frontiers, you can immerse yourself in this world anywhere, anytime. Players take on the role of machine hunters, pursuing opportunities in a region called the Deadly Lands. This is inspired by Arizona and New Mexico. You share the frontier with thousands of other players, sometimes working together to destroy machines, and sometimes competing with rival tribes or fighting for resources, and this combination of cooperation and competition creates moments you could never script. - explained Jan-Bart van Beek, studio director of Guerrilla Games, in the video.

The release date has not yet been determined. But there are conclusions that Horizon Steel Frontiers is mainly being developed for mobile devices. PlayStation is not mentioned, but it should definitely be available to play on PC via Purple, NCSoft's own gaming platform.

