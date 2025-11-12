Grand Theft Auto 6 release postponed: Polish Sejm members originally reacted to the event

Photo: www.rockstargames.com

The latest postponement of the Grand Theft Auto 6 release did not go unnoticed not only by fans of the game series worldwide – the Polish Sejm reacted to this news in an original way. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dexerto.

Details

During a parliamentary session, Witold Tumanowicz, a member of the opposition KWiN party, called Rockstar's decision a "real scandal."

"Honestly, if people don't take to the streets after something like this, I don't know what will happen." - the politician stated.

He was supported by another politician, Paweł Szrot from the Law and Justice party. He hopes that the expansion for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will not be postponed either.

Recall

The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar confirmed the postponement of the game's release, which was originally planned for late 2025. The release has been delayed until November 2026 – the developers explain this by the need to ensure the expected level of quality.