Grand Theft Auto 6 release postponed: Polish Sejm members originally reacted to the event

12:03 PM • 1934 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12526 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25378 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52088 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74629 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114260 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55081 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83509 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26396 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 34919 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32386 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29282 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 13181 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10266 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10663 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 10368 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29776 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114264 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 10302 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32781 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 35299 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 27105 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 41673 views
Grand Theft Auto 6 release postponed: Polish Sejm members originally reacted to the event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

The postponement of Grand Theft Auto 6's release to November 2026 caused a reaction in the Polish Sejm. They called it a "real scandal."

Grand Theft Auto 6 release postponed: Polish Sejm members originally reacted to the event
Photo: www.rockstargames.com

The latest postponement of the Grand Theft Auto 6 release did not go unnoticed not only by fans of the game series worldwide – the Polish Sejm reacted to this news in an original way. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dexerto.

Details

During a parliamentary session, Witold Tumanowicz, a member of the opposition KWiN party, called Rockstar's decision a "real scandal."

"Honestly, if people don't take to the streets after something like this, I don't know what will happen."

 - the politician stated.

He was supported by another politician, Paweł Szrot from the Law and Justice party. He hopes that the expansion for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will not be postponed either.

Recall

The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar confirmed the postponement of the game's release, which was originally planned for late 2025. The release has been delayed until November 2026 – the developers explain this by the need to ensure the expected level of quality.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies