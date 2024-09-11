ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine killed at the front

Son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine killed at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21995 views

Matityahu Samborsky, the son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, was killed during the fighting. The funeral service will be held on September 12 at the Central Synagogue of Kyiv.

The son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, Matityahu Samborsky, was killed at the front. The funeral will be held on September 12 in Kyiv. This was reported by Moshe Asman. UNN reports .

Details

Moshe Asman last communicated with his son on July 17, and on July 24, after one of the battles, he received a message that he had gone missing.

The rabbi said that he and his wife adopted a boy in 2002. He was 11 years old at the time, and his name was Anton Samborski. The new family gave him a Jewish name, Matityahu (Motya), in honor of the leader of the Maccabean revolt over 2200 years ago. These events formed the basis of the Hanukkah holiday.

Matityagou is survived by his wife and young daughter.

“Motya lived in our family for about 10 years, and when he became an adult, he decided to live on his own. He got married, and in May of this year he had a daughter. But a week after the baby was born, Motya was drafted into the army. After a quick course as a young soldier, he was immediately sent to the front line,” Moshe Asman wrote.

The funeral service for Matityahu Samborsky will be held on September 12 at 13:00 in the Central Synagogue of Kyiv, at 13 Shota Rustaveli Street. The defender will be buried at the Jewish cemetery.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

