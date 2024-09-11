Son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine killed at the front

The son of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman, Matityahu Samborsky, was killed at the front. The funeral will be held on September 12 in Kyiv. This was reported by Moshe Asman. UNN reports .

Details

Moshe Asman last communicated with his son on July 17, and on July 24, after one of the battles, he received a message that he had gone missing.

The rabbi said that he and his wife adopted a boy in 2002. He was 11 years old at the time, and his name was Anton Samborski. The new family gave him a Jewish name, Matityahu (Motya), in honor of the leader of the Maccabean revolt over 2200 years ago. These events formed the basis of the Hanukkah holiday.

Matityagou is survived by his wife and young daughter.

“Motya lived in our family for about 10 years, and when he became an adult, he decided to live on his own. He got married, and in May of this year he had a daughter. But a week after the baby was born, Motya was drafted into the army. After a quick course as a young soldier, he was immediately sent to the front line,” Moshe Asman wrote.

The funeral service for Matityahu Samborsky will be held on September 12 at 13:00 in the Central Synagogue of Kyiv, at 13 Shota Rustaveli Street. The defender will be buried at the Jewish cemetery.

