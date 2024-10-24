Soloviy gets into another scandal for kissing a little boy
Singer Khrystyna Soloviy kissed a little boy on the lips at a concert, causing outrage on social media. She was accused of “pedophilia” and criticized for her comment about the “emcee.
Ukrainian singer Khrystyna Soloviy kissed a little boy on the lips at one of her concerts, which caused a scandal, UNN reports .
The video posted by the singer shows Soloviy kissing the boy on the lips.
"Children teach us to be relaxed and brave. Don't just show them the emcee," she signed her post.
After that, hundreds of commentators wrote about "pedophilia" on Soloviy's part. In the comments, she has already been called: "the new Zhadan", ‘Ukrainian Pididi’, ‘Christina Sodomite’, and so on.
People were also outraged by her inscription "don't show it to Emma only" (to Ukrainian interviewer Emma Antoniuk of the TV channel "No one will watch this" - ed.), who interviewed Solova in the summer and emphasized the "romanticization of pedophilia" by the singer.
Police in Odesa region drew up an administrative report against singer Khrystyna Soloviy for using obscene language, who called the former name of the city "full of f**k" during a performance at the Vylkafest festival in Chornomorsk