Soldiers of the 423rd "Scythian Griffins" Regiment destroyed a shed-tank based on a T-54

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
09:17 AM • 2132 views
Pilots of Ukrainian and Russian origin got into a fight during a flight — what is known about the incident on board FlydubaiVideo
08:44 AM • 4656 views
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy saysVideo
07:45 AM • 8312 views
One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 19478 views
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
05:16 AM • 15129 views
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles — five missiles and 155 of 188 drones were neutralized
September 30, 02:27 AM • 28785 views
Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media
September 30, 01:26 AM • 31282 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out
September 30, 12:27 AM • 24623 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires broke out, and there were problems with electricity and water supplies
September 29, 10:52 PM • 24160 views
Negotiations on Ukraine may begin soon - Wadephul
September 29, 09:23 PM • 23974 views
Drones attacked Kharkiv: homes and cars damaged, a child injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
52%
764mm
Popular news
Slovakia’s parliament dismisses minister, Fico’s coalition under threatSeptember 29, 11:56 PM • 19051 views
50 countries and four organizations pledged to help bring deported Ukrainian children homeSeptember 30, 12:55 AM • 16728 views
Trump called Kim Jong Un a friend and acknowledged North Korea's nuclear capabilitiesVideoSeptember 30, 01:56 AM • 10386 views
What is celebrated on September 30 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 30, 02:58 AM • 5316 views
As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and four injured04:02 AM • 9514 views
Publications
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 19494 views
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victimsSeptember 29, 04:32 PM • 48629 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous SymptomsSeptember 29, 04:13 PM • 54510 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 02:38 PM • 43812 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhotoSeptember 29, 12:47 PM • 51799 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 31250 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 37851 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 41239 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 48747 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 50339 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
The Guardian
Technology
Lancet (loitering munition)

Soldiers of the 423rd "Scythian Griffins" Regiment destroyed a shed-tank based on a T-54

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Soldiers of the 423rd Regiment of Unmanned Systems struck a shed-tank based on a T-54.

Soldiers of the 423rd "Scythian Griffins" Regiment destroyed a shed-tank based on a T-54

Fighters of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "Scythian Griffins" hit an enemy tank-shed based on a T-54 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, UNN writes.

The T-54 was adopted into service back in 1946. It is the oldest mass-produced armored vehicle that Russia has taken out of storage for the war against Ukraine. This Soviet "rarity," equipped with a 100-mm gun, spent several decades in storage facilities in the Far East and traveled nearly 9,000 kilometers in order to one day be destroyed in Ukraine, the unit noted. 

According to the commander of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, Colonel V. Hersak, tank-sheds based on the T-54 are periodically used by the enemy during mechanized assaults in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The return of these vehicles to the frontline indicates a shortage of modern tanks and a lack of ammunition in standard calibers in the Russian army. At the end of September, taking advantage of the bad weather, the enemy advanced from three directions at once and attempted to break through our defenses, but none of these attempts produced the desired result, and our FPV drones recorded the "photo finish." 

As previously reported, in addition to tank-sheds, the targets of the "Scythian Griffins" at various times have also included reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the "'ZALA Z-16" type, Lancet and "Shahed" strike UAVs, the "Strela-10" air defense system, the "Osa" air defense system, the 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer, and the "Akatsiya" self-propelled artillery system. At the end of August, pilots of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment struck the commander of the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, D. Shabaiev. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Lancet (loitering munition)
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine