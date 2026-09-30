Fighters of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "Scythian Griffins" hit an enemy tank-shed based on a T-54 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, UNN writes.

The T-54 was adopted into service back in 1946. It is the oldest mass-produced armored vehicle that Russia has taken out of storage for the war against Ukraine. This Soviet "rarity," equipped with a 100-mm gun, spent several decades in storage facilities in the Far East and traveled nearly 9,000 kilometers in order to one day be destroyed in Ukraine, the unit noted.

According to the commander of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, Colonel V. Hersak, tank-sheds based on the T-54 are periodically used by the enemy during mechanized assaults in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The return of these vehicles to the frontline indicates a shortage of modern tanks and a lack of ammunition in standard calibers in the Russian army. At the end of September, taking advantage of the bad weather, the enemy advanced from three directions at once and attempted to break through our defenses, but none of these attempts produced the desired result, and our FPV drones recorded the "photo finish."

As previously reported, in addition to tank-sheds, the targets of the "Scythian Griffins" at various times have also included reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the "'ZALA Z-16" type, Lancet and "Shahed" strike UAVs, the "Strela-10" air defense system, the "Osa" air defense system, the 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer, and the "Akatsiya" self-propelled artillery system. At the end of August, pilots of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment struck the commander of the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, D. Shabaiev.